Yet another game from the qualifiers and it is a clash between a side which is still to win a game and one which has won both of which it has played. Ireland will be taking on Sri Lanka and this is a must-win for the former if they are to keep their hopes alive of getting to India. Sri Lanka on the other hand, will be wanting to make it three in a row and they are heavy favourites to do so. Can Ireland cause an upset? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss in a bit.
We are now down to match number 15 of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier that will have Sri Lanka go up against Ireland at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. As things stand in Group B, Sri Lanka are sitting pretty at the top with two wins from as many games, whereas Ireland have suffered back-to-back losses and find themselves fourth in the standings. Sri Lanka come into this game on the back of a 10-wicket-thumping victory over Oman in their last outing. Having opted to bowl first, a clinical bowling effort led by a five-wicket haul by Wanindu Hasaranga saw them roll over Oman for 98 runs. While chasing, Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka strung together an unbeaten opening stand and took their side over the line in 15 overs. For Sri Lanka, Dimuth Karunaratne has stood out with consecutive fifties in the competition and has found an able alley in Pathum Nissanka. Dushmantha Chameera has missed the first two games due to shoulder pain, but the likes of Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara have done a stellar job of filling that void. The spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga has worked his magic with the ball and will be eyeing another five-wicket haul against the Irish side. A win in this clash against Ireland would see them seal a spot in the Super Six. On the other hand, Ireland suffered their second straight defeat with a narrow loss to Scotland. As far as their Super Six qualification hopes are concerned, a loss against Sri Lanka will put them out of contention. In their last outing, Ireland were struggling at 70-5, but a century by Curtis Campher and a 69-run knock by George Dockrell took their side to a challenging total. While defending, Ireland did well to reduce Scotland to 122-6 but let it slip, allowing the opposition to come back into the game. The Irish batters have let them down, and their fans will be hoping the likes of Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, and Harry Tector will step up in what is a must-win game for them. In the bowling department, Mark Adair leads the wicket-taking charts for them and will form a lethal pairing with Joshua Little. In the middle overs, left-arm spinner George Dockrell has done a decent job and will need to bring his A-game. Will Ireland spring a surprise and collect their first points of the competition? Or will it be Sri Lanka that prove too strong for Ireland? We will find out together.