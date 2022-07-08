Steve Smith ended a 546-day drought for an international century as he hit a brilliant 109 not out on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at the picturesque Galle International Cricket Stadium. Smith hit a cracking cover drive of Kasun Rajitha to reach triple figures off 193 deliveries. Smith, however, had to battle with a back issue, receiving occasional treatment from the medical staff, before registering his 28th Test ton on Friday. Smith hit 14 boundaries during his 212-ball stay in the middle on Day 1.

This is Steve Smith 28'th century moment pic.twitter.com/gxJXKAV9a5 — Hammered Truth (@hammered_truth7) July 8, 2022

Smith's last century in international cricket came in the Sydney Test against India in 2021.

Apart from Smith, Labuschagne also scored his first century away from home, hitting 104 before losing his wicket to Prabath Jayasuriya.

After electing to bat, Australia were 70 for two at one point, after David Warner and Usman Khawaja were dismissed in the opening session.

Warner (3) and Khawaja (37) were both castled by Rajitha and Rames Mendis, respectively.

Smith and Labuschagne stitched a 134-run partnership for the third wicket, putting Australia in the driving seat.

Labuschagne made Sri Lanka pay for a costly missed stumping by Niroshan Dickwella when he was on 28.

The 28-year-old also hit 12 boundaries before being eventually stumped by Dickwella off Jayasuriya's delivery.

Jayasuriya was the pick of the bowlers for a Covid-hit Sri Lankan side, ending Day 1 with figures of three for 90.

The 30-year-old also dismissed Travis Head (12) and Cameron Green (4) in quick succession.

Australia ended Day 1 on 298 for five with Smith and Carey batting unbeaten on 109 and 16, respectively.