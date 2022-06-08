Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Live Score: Glenn Maxwell Deals Early Blow As Sri Lanka Lose Danushka Gunathilaka
Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I Live: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I Live: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.After a dominating win in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, the Aaron Finch-led Australia will look to seal the three-match series in the second T20I on Wednesday. In the first T20I, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed half-centuries in an impressive 10-wicket win in Colombo on Tuesday. The visitors eased to 134-0 in 14 overs, chasing just 129 for victory, after a penetrative Josh Hazlewood spell restricted the hosts to 128 all out in 19.3 overs. Australia, the reigning champions, are warming up for the 2022 T20 World Cup to be held on home soil later this year. Earlier, Australia skipper Finch won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first in rain-hit Colombo. Warner hit nine fours in his unbeaten 44-ball 70 while Finch finished with a 40-ball 61 not out with four fours and four sixes. Warner and Finch hammered 59 runs in the first six overs and attacked key Sri Lankan bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, who bowled six wicketless overs for 52 runs between them.
Sri Lanka:Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara
Australia:Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood
SL vs AUS, 2nd T20I, Live Scoreboard
No run.
Jhye Richardson begins with a fuller ball, around the off pole. Pathum Nissanka pushes it towards mid off.
Change in the bowling straightaway as Jhye Richardson comes into the attack.
Back of a length, around middle and off, extra bounce there as well. Charith Asalanka does well to block it with soft hands towards point. A maiden for Josh Hazlewood!
Length delivery, around middle, at 131 clicks. Charith Asalanka blocks it out.
Swing and a miss! Shorter one now, outside off. Charith Asalanka tries to pull this but he misses.
On a length, tailing back in, around the pads, at 137 clicks. Charith Asalanka flicks it towards mid-wicket.
Back of a length, around middle and off. Charith Asalanka steps down the pitch and looks to pull this but he manages to get an inside edge back onto his pads.
Josh Hazlewood begins with a length ball, nipping back in around middle. Charith Asalanka looks to flick this but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pads.
Josh Hazlewood to bowl with the new ball from the opposite end.
Shorter ball, around middle. Pathum Nissanka knocks it towards mid-wicket. End of a successful first over from Glenn Maxwell!
Charith Asalanka comes in at number 3 for Sri Lanka.
OUT! TAKEN! Wicket in the first over for Glenn Maxwell and Australia! Danushka Gunathilaka departs for a timid score. Another fuller ball, around middle, slower through the air. Danushka Gunathilaka gets down on his knee and sweeps it to the only man in the deep on the leg side. Mitchell Marsh from deep square leg runs to his right and takes a sharp catch. Sri Lanka lose their first wicket!
FOUR! Crunched! Tosses it up, full, around off. Danushka Gunathilaka drives it powerfully through cover for a boundary.
Shorter now, spinning away, around off. Danushka Gunathilaka pushes it towards cover off the back foot.
Fuller, around off. Danushka Gunathilaka pushes it back to the bowler.
Glenn Maxwell begins with a loopy ball, very full, around middle. Pathum Nissanka works it away towards long on for a single. Pathum Nissanka and Sri Lanka are underway!
We are ready for play! The umpires and the players are out in the middle. Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka are set to open the batting for Sri Lanka. A bit of spin to start with from Australia as Glenn Maxwell has been handed the new ball. Let's play...
Dasun Shanaka says that they are focusing on changing gears in this game and 170 will be the ideal score on this wicket. Informs that they are playing with the same XI.
Aaron Finch says that they will have a bowl first. Adds that the wicket hasn't changed much from last night and they fancy themselves chasing a score. Mentions that the wicket was good and due to a bit of rain, the ball came on to the bat better. Informs that Starc is out of the game as he has a few stitches on the bowling hand and Jhye Richardson comes in to replace him. Also informs that Andrew McDonald is now onboard, he is isolated and will be with the team soon.