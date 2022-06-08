Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd T20I Live: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.After a dominating win in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, the Aaron Finch-led Australia will look to seal the three-match series in the second T20I on Wednesday. In the first T20I, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed half-centuries in an impressive 10-wicket win in Colombo on Tuesday. The visitors eased to 134-0 in 14 overs, chasing just 129 for victory, after a penetrative Josh Hazlewood spell restricted the hosts to 128 all out in 19.3 overs. Australia, the reigning champions, are warming up for the 2022 T20 World Cup to be held on home soil later this year. Earlier, Australia skipper Finch won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first in rain-hit Colombo. Warner hit nine fours in his unbeaten 44-ball 70 while Finch finished with a 40-ball 61 not out with four fours and four sixes. Warner and Finch hammered 59 runs in the first six overs and attacked key Sri Lankan bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, who bowled six wicketless overs for 52 runs between them.

Sri Lanka:Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia:Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia from the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo