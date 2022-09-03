SL vs AFG Score Updates, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan face Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup Super 4 match at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. Both teams met earlier during the Group stage and it was Afghanistan who ran riot with an eight-wicket win. Afghanistan have been the team to beat so far, after comfortably winning both of their games. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had to stage an epic chase to knock out Bangladesh, and book their place in the Super 4. Afghanistan have a slight edge, heading into this fixture, but winning the toss would be key for either teams. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Asia Cup Live Score Updates Between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan straight from the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium