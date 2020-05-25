Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Sri Lanka Fast Bowler Held On Drug Charge

Updated: 25 May 2020 16:59 IST

Shehan Madushanka, 25, who took a hat-trick on his international debut in 2018, was remanded in custody for two weeks by a magistrate.

Sri Lanka Fast Bowler Held On Drug Charge
Shehan Madushanka took a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his ODI debut in January 2018. © Twitter

Sri Lankan police have detained international cricketer Shehan Madushanka on a charge of possessing heroin, officials said Monday. Madushanka, 25, who took a hat-trick of wickets on his international debut in 2018, was remanded in custody for two weeks by a magistrate. He was carrying just over two grams of heroin when detained in the town of Pannala on Sunday, a police official said.

Madushanka was stopped while driving with another person in a car during a nationwide coronavirus curfew, police said.

The right-arm pace bowler took a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his one-day international debut in January 2018. He also played two T20 matches against Bangladesh in 2018, but has not played an international since due to injuries.

Sri Lanka is due to relax its curfew from Tuesday, but police have arrested nearly 65,000 people for breaking the restrictions imposed on March 20.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Shehan Madushanka Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sri Lankan police have detained international cricketer Shehan Madushanka
  • Madushanka was carrying just over two grams of heroin when detained
  • Madushanka took a hat-trick vs Bangladesh on his ODI debut in Jan 2018
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.