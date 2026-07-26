India skipper Shreyas Iyer described leading his side to a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe as a "special feeling" and lavished high praise on the team's youngsters for their fearless attitude and high energy levels throughout the short trip. After suffering series defeats in Ireland and England, Iyer registered his maiden series victory as India's T20I captain after the visitors sealed a clinical 35-run win in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday. "As we saw, they are fearless. They are a young bunch of players who have been showing tremendous energy on the field and intent, especially when you play back-to-back games.

"To have such energy is what I require as a captain and as a team, and they could deliver today as well in back-to-back games. So, yeah, a special feeling for me to win the series over here in Zimbabwe. Clinical, 3-0. So it's going to be a special moment," Iyer said at the conclusion of the series.

Downplaying the idea that he bears an extra burden of responsibility compared to his younger teammates, Iyer pointed to the extensive high-level exposure players gain through tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I think if you see the record, I've played almost a similar number of matches compared to all of them, which is around 55 to 60. So, I mean, experience-wise, there are many players who have tremendous experience because nowadays they play in the IPL as well.

"So, they are special talents and getting the best out of them is beneficial for the team as well. So every time I step onto the field, I see to it that I make sure they are comfortable and relaxed because that's when you can get the best out of them," he noted.

Acknowledging the contributions across all three departments, Iyer stressed the importance of maintaining consistency and courage as the team looks ahead to future challenges. India's next white-ball assignment will be hosting West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is, apart from Iyer leading the side in the Asian Games T20 event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

If all decks are cleared, then India could also tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series and may face Afghanistan for three T20Is in September.

"Absolutely, it's very much required, especially as a captain, when you see boys stepping up, taking responsibility and winning games for you. That's what you need going forward as well.

"So we have created momentum right now, and it's important that we are consistent with our approach and attitude. It's going to be challenging going forward as well, but if we show the same amount of courage and calmness that we possess, I think it's going to be great for Indian cricket," he stated.

When asked about the key takeaways for the squad moving forward, Iyer reiterated the team's core philosophy of continuous improvement regardless of the match scenario.

"I think the standard that we set right from match one, if we keep levelling up, rather than worrying too much about the results, all we need to do is think about going a notch above every time we step out onto the field.

"And that's the message we kept giving to all the players, saying that it doesn't matter what situation we are facing, it's important that we play to the best of our abilities and ensure that we take the team through," Iyer concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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