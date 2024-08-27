The Spain cricket team has registered a massive world record to its name. En route for the huge feat, the side surpassed India and Afghanistan besides eventually going past Malaysia and Bermuda. Spain have become the first-ever men's team in T20I cricket history to win 14 matches in a row. The side achieved it with a seven-wicket victory over Greece in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group C match at Port Soif on Sunday. The winning streak for the side started in February last year with a victory over Isle of Man.

While Spain lead the chart of most T20I wins in a row, Bermuda and Malaysia follow them with 13 consecutive victories each. India and Afghanistan hold the top spot among the Test-playing nations with 12 T20I wins in a row.

Notably, the overall record for consecutive T20I victories is held by Thailand Women with an unbelievable tally of 17.

Talking about international cricket, Bangladesh registered a historic 10-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi. The victory happened to be The Bangla Tigers' first against Pakistan in the format of the game.

The landmark win came after 14 matches with Pakistan, where the Tigers had suffered 12 defeats and managed just one draw. This was also Bangladesh's first-ever 10-wicket win in Tests.

A day after the match, Pakistan were docked six points on the World Test Championship (WTC) table while Bangladesh were penalised three points for maintaining slow over rate during the game.

Pakistan were deemed to be six overs short of the target and hence docked six WTC points and fined 30 percent of their match fee.

Bangladesh were found to be three overs short and docked three WTC points along with a fine of 15 percent of the match fee.

