The South African cricket team has established itself as one of the most formidable contenders in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They have secured four victories in five matches, with only one loss. Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen have been standout performers in the batting department, receiving timely support from stand-in skipper Aiden Markram. When it comes to their bowling, pacers Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee have been exceptional, consistently dismantling rival batting lineups. This presents a significant challenge for the Pakistan batters, even on the slow MA Chidambaram Stadium surface. (World Cup 2023 points table)

The South African team is in a more favourable position compared to Pakistan. A victory for the Proteas would place them firmly in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Pakistan is facing a do-or-die situation against South Africa. Another loss could effectively eliminate them from the competition.

Openers: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks

Quinton de Kock, the South African opening batter, is the leading run-getter in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This left-handed batter has scored three centuries in just five matches. Quinton de Kock has accumulated a total of 407 runs with a strike rate of 114.97. He has the highest score of 174.

While having played in just two matches, Reeza Hendricks has made a notable impact in the absence of captain Temba Bavuma. In his maiden appearance at the World Cup, the right-handed batter scored a fluent 85 against the English attack. So far, Reeza Hendricks has scored 97 runs at a strike rate of 103.19.

Middle order: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen

Acting as a stand-in captain in the absence of the regular skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram has scored crucial runs in South Africa in the middle-order. The right-handed batter has notched one century and two half-centuries so far. In total, Aiden Markram has maintained a strike rate of 123.83, having accumulated 265 runs in five games.

Heinrich Klaasen is one of the top performers for South Africa in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He is the second-highest run-getter for the Proteas after Quinton de Kock.The right-handed batter has hit 15 sixes so far. In five matches, Heinrich Klaasen has amassed 288 runs at a strike rate of 150.79.

David Miller is yet to showcase his full potential with the bat in the quadrennial spectacle. Although the left-handed batter has chipped in with vital runs lower down the order, Miller is yet to conjure a standout performance in the competition.

Rassie van der Dussen has been impressive with the bat so for South Africa, the right-handed batter has scored 199 runs in five matches.

All-rounders: Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen played a pivotal role in South Africa's impressive total in the match against England. Coming in down the batting order, Marco Jansen's 75 just 42 balls propelled the Proteas to a total of 399/7. In the five games he has participated in, Marco Jansen has accumulated a total of 123 runs at a strike rate of 126.80. Marco Jansen is also amongst the top three wicket-takers for South Africa with 10 scalps in five matches.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

Kagiso Rabada is South Africa's top wicket-taker in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 10 wickets in 5 matches. He has been South Africa's main weapon with the new ball.

Gerald Coetzee has emerged as one of South Africa's prominent wicket-takers in the tournament, bagging 10 scalps. Despite his maiden appearance in the ICC Cricket World Cup, Coetzee has been impressive with the new ball. His standout performance of 3/35 came against England at the Wankhede stadium.

Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi too have been vital with the ball for South Africa. While Keshav Maharaj has bagged 7 wickets in five matches, Lungi Ngidi has scalped 6 wickets in 4 matches.

South Africa's Predicted Playing XI vs Pakistan: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee