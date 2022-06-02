South African team reached Delhi on Thursday morning for five-match T20I series against India. The series in the shortest format of the game between both teams will start on June 9 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. KL Rahul is India's captain for this series and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant is vice-captain for the hosts. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested for the T20I series. Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya are making their comeback after a stupendous show in IPL 2022.

Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh get a maiden India call-up. The express quick bowler from Kashmir picked up after taking 21 wickets in 13 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad in this season of IPL.

The proteas team is being led by Temba Bavuma. Proteas will start their practice on June 3 although the team has to go through RT-PCR tests on a daily basis. While players of Team India will start arriving in the capital on June 5. The players who were in the qualifying stage of the IPL 2022 will join the squad later.

In January, India had a tour of South Africa for three-match ODI series in which the visitors suffered a clean sweep. This time Team India will look forward to winning the series at home to be even with the guests.

India and South Africa have faced each other in 15 T20Is. Out of these 15 games, India has won 9 whereas South Africa has come out victorious on 6 occasions.

Earlier, a source from DDCA told ANI, both the team will undergo RTPCR testing on their arrival at their respective hotels since there is no bubble for this tournament so both the teams will undergo regular RT-PCR testing.

India's squad: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

South Africa's squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, and Marco Jansen.