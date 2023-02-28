Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: South Africa Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs West Indies
SA vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the first Test in Centurion
1st Test, Day 1 Live: South Africa eye bright start after opting to bat vs West Indies.© AFP
SA vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the first Test in Centurion. Bavuma kicked off his Test captaincy career against the team that he grew up supporting. The West Indies arrived in South Africa after defeating Zimbabwe in a two-Test series. The West Indies were heavily beaten in Australia shortly before South Africa suffered a similar fate towards the end of last year and Brathwaite said the fact that the Proteas had made several changes did not mean they were vulnerable. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updated of Day 1 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies from the SuperSport Park, Centurion
1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 2023, Feb 28, 2023
Day 1 | Drinks
SA
50/0 (14.0)
WI
SuperSport Park, Centurion
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.57
% chance to win
SA 64%
Draw 25%
WI 11%
Batsman
Dean Elgar
23* (46)
Aiden Markram
25 (40)
Bowler
Kyle Mayers
7/0 (4)
Shannon Gabriel
19/0 (3)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
SA vs WI, 1st Test Live Scorecard
No run.
Shorter and outside off, Elgar slashes but misses.
Outside off yet again, not played at.
On the stumps, kept out.
Outside off, left alone.
On off, defended.
FOUR! Lovely timing again! THis is bread and butter for Markram! Way too full yet again, this is a half volley outside off and it is caressed through covers.
FOUR! That is a lovely stroke! Trademark Aiden Markram! Fuller and around off, this is driven through covers for a boundary. Lovely.
Two more! On the shorter side, this is pushed through covers for a couple.
Shannon Gabriel has overstepped! Outside off, left alone. No ball signaled.
Outside off, left alone.
On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Another bumper, ducked under.
FOUR! Hammered! Shannon Gabriel looks to go short but Dean Elgar is upto the mark. He hammers it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
Shorter and on off, Elgar pushes it towards cover for one.
Outside off, not played at.
On off, this is guided to point.
Outside off, left alone.
Outside off, left alone.
On off, defended.