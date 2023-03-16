Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Rain
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Live: South Africa will be going up against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series, at the Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday
SA vs WI, 1st ODI, Live: SA will look to clinch win in the first match© AFP
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Live Updates: South Africa will be going up against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series, at the Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday. Notably, South Africa have a new coach and the West Indies a new captain. Proteas coach Rob Walter and West Indian captain Shai Hope will both be seeking a winning formula at the beginning of a crucial period for both teams in the lead-up to the Cricket World Cup in India in October and November. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st ODI match between South Africa and West Indies, straight from Buffalo Park in East London:
Match Delayed
Update 5.15 pm IST (11.45 am GMT) - Looks like the rain has eased off a bit and there is some activity going on the ground with the super soppers at work. Although the dark clouds are still hovering over the ground and the pitch remains covered.
Update 4.44 pm IST (11.14 am GMT) - Good news folks! The rain has eased off now and the groundsmen are peeling off the covers. The drainage here is not great so the groundsmen have a huge task to do here. Well, before shifting their focus on drainage, it looks like the groundstaff will have to put in a double shift, as the rain is back and the COVERS ARE ON AGAIN. Stay tuned for further updates.
Update 4:30 pm IST (11 am GMT) - It looks like it is going to be long waiting game. The conditions haven't really improved and the rain is as persistent as before. Let's keep our fingers crossed.
Update 3.55 pm IST (10.25 am GMT) - The weather at Buffalo Park is not pleasing. It is raining here and the covers are on. Inevitably, the toss has been delayed. Stick around for further updates.
The Windies, on the other hand, have appointed a new skipper, and the squad is under the leadership of Shai Hope. They played this format around six months back and had lost to New Zealand by 2-1. West Indies will be looking to change fortunes, and take an early lead in the series. Can Shai Hope lead his side to victory on his ODI captaincy debut? Or will the hosts continue their domination on home turf? Only time will tell. Toss and team news to follow shortly...
Hello and a warm welcome to the first ODI of the three-match ODI series between West Indies tour of South Africa. The hosts have been excellent in this format in recent times and they have beaten England by 2-1 earlier in the year. They have a settled lineup, however, Keshav Maharaj's injury would be a bit of a concern for them. They have defeated the visitors in the Test format and they would hope to repeat the same in the ODI format as well.
... MATCH DAY ...
It is the first game of the three-match ODI series as South Africa takes on West Indies at Buffalo Park, East London. The hosts are in excellent form and have defeated the visitors 2-0 in the Test series. They had also defeated the strong English side a few months ago. West Indies come here with a series loss against New Zealand in their last outing, and they have struggled in this format in recent months. The hosts are missing some of the key players, but they have a strong line-up and shall look to stamp their authority in the game and take an early lead in the series. On the other hand, Shai Hope will lead this series for the visitors and he would like to turn things around for them in this format of cricket. He is likely to open alongside Rovman Powell, and they will hope to put up a gritty stand at the start. They will be hoping for their middle order to perform as well as they have some good names in the mix. Their bowling unit includes some quality names like Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel and it's going to be an interesting choice to make for the touring team. They will hope to get back to winning ways in this format and start afresh. Can they do it? Let's find out.