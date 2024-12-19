Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates 2nd ODI
SA vs PAK Live Score Updates 2nd ODI: South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the second ODI at the Newlands in Cape Town.
SA vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Scorecard© AFP
SA vs PAK Live Score Updates 2nd ODI: South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the second ODI at the Newlands in Cape Town. Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha starred with the bat as Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the series on Tuesday in Paarl. Ayub (109) and Salman (82 not out) shared a fifth wicket partnership of 141, rescuing Pakistan from 60 for four. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have come under fierce criticism of late, and the star duo will look to bounce back to form. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, Pakistan in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Dec 19, 2024
Play In Progress
SA
PAK
22/1 (3.2)
Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.60
Batsman
Saim Ayub
14 (9)
Babar Azam
4* (9)
Bowler
Marco Jansen
14/1 (2)
Kwena Maphaka
6/0 (1.2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
SA vs PAK 2nd ODI Live Score Updates
No run.
No run.
On the length but outside off once again. Saim Ayub drives it really well but straight to covers.
Hits the good length hard on top of off. Saim Ayub blocks it off the front foot.
FOUR! TWO IN TWO! BEAUTIFULLY PLAYED! Marco Jansen pitches the ball much fuller outside the off stump line, looking for some swing, and gets punished. Saim Ayub takes a good front foot out and drives the ball all along the ground, beating point to his left for the second boundary of the over.
Halt! Saim Ayub is not happy with his helmet and asks for a replacement. He gets a number of options and picks out his preferred one. We are good to continue now.
FOUR! SLASHED HARD! Saim Ayub has come out with intent! Marco Jansen drops the length back and gives away room outside off to the talented left-hander. Saim Ayub gets back in the crease and slashes the ball hard, up and over point for a superb boundary.
Nagging length on top of off. Saim Ayub tucks it off the backfoot towards gully on the bounce.
Pitches the ball on a good length on top of off. Babar Azam drives the ball straight to covers to end the over.
Fuller and wide off the off stump once again. Babar Azam sees it through.
TWO LEG BYES! On the pads from a negging length. Babar Azam wears it straight on the thigh pads and runs a couple from fine leg as leg byes.
FOUR! Babar Azam gets off the mark in style! Kwena Maphaka runs in from over the wicket and once again pitches the ball up outside the off stump. Babar Azam takes the foot out and plays the cover drive to perfection, beating cover and point, for a boundary.
Full and away from Babar Azam outside off. Babar Azam sees it through.
much fuller on the off stumps this time. Saim Ayub looks to drive it hard and gets an outside edge to third man for a single.
WIDE! Toowayward outside the leg stump line with pace on debut! Everyone appreciates superb take by Heinrich Klaasen behind the stumps. The umpire signals wide!
The debutant, Kwena Maphaka to bowl with the second new ball.
Touch fuller just outside off. Babar Azam drives the ball towards covers off the front foot.
On the nagging length on off. Babar Azam stays back in the crease and drops the ball down.
WIDE! Wayward outside leg. Babar Azam sees it though and gets an extra.
Babar Azam walks out to bat at number 3.