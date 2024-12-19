SA vs PAK Live Score Updates 2nd ODI: South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the second ODI at the Newlands in Cape Town. Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha starred with the bat as Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the series on Tuesday in Paarl. Ayub (109) and Salman (82 not out) shared a fifth wicket partnership of 141, rescuing Pakistan from 60 for four. Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have come under fierce criticism of late, and the star duo will look to bounce back to form. (Live Scorecard)