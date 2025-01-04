Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score Updates
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Ryan Rickelton will be eyeing a maiden Test double hundred, as South Africa aim for a huge first innings score.
SA v PAK 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score Updates© AFP
South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Updates: Opener Ryan Rickelton will be aiming for a maiden double century as South Africa resume at 316/4 on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town. Aided by a century by captain Temba Bavuma (106 off 179), Rickelton helped guide South Africa to a commanding position on Day 1. The duo put up a mammoth 235-run partnership, giving no respite to the Pakistan bowling unit. Salman Ali Agha was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers on Day 1, picking up two wickets, including that of Bavuma late on. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Pakistan in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2024/25, Jan 03, 2025
Day 2 | Morning Session
SA
331/5 (85.2)
PAK
Newlands, Cape Town
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.88
Batsman
Ryan Rickelton
185 (248)
Kyle Verreynne
5* (5)
Bowler
Mohammad Abbas
56/2 (18.2)
Khurram Shahzad
79/1 (18)
SA v PAK 2nd Test LIVE
Bashes the deck hard, on a back of a good length, on middle, Ryan Rickelton tucks it through mid-wicket for a single.
Full, on off, Ryan Rickelton firms his drive straight to mid off.
Great shot and a good effort from Mir Hamza to save a run for his side! Khurram Shahzad goes fuller and on middle, Kyle Verreynne clips it with great timing to beat mid on to his right. Mir Hamza gives the ball a good chase and sides just in front of the rope to push the ball back in play.
Did that stay a touch low? Or are my eyes playing tricks on me? Landed outside off, Verreynne looks to punch it through the off side but the ball stayed low, (as per me) and he managed to push it towards cover.
On a good length, outside off, Ryan Rickelton taps it towards cover for a run.
Landed outside off, Kyle Verreynne opens the face of his bat and guides it behind point for a single.
Pulls the length back and keeps it around middle and off, Kyle Verreynne punches it through covers for a single to get off the mark.
Fuller and on off, Kyle Verreynne blocks it to mid on.
Kyle Verreynne walks in at number 7, replacing David Bedingham.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohammad Abbas has given Pakistan a breakthrough with this second new ball. Just what they needed! Lands it on a back of a length, just around that off-stump line and gets the ball to shape away a bit with some extra zip off the surface. David Bedingham shifts his weight back seeing the length and looks to punch it straight but plays away from his body. The ball moves away just enough to take an outside edge for Mohammad Rizwan, the keeper to take another catch. 5th catch for him in as many wickets! South Africa lose half their side for 323 runs!
Back of a length, outside off, punched towards mid off.
Outside off again, extra bounce, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
Around off, solidly defended.
There are plenty of pigeons near the playing area. It can be dangerous for them, as the ball travels like a rocket through there. Reminds me of an ODI series in England in 2002 - yes that same one, which saw the path to fame of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif. In that triseries, in a game between Sri Lanka and India, Sachin Tendulkar hit a shot and it hit one of the pigeons. Sanath Jayasuriya went across and took the pigeon in his hands, only to see it lifeless. All the cricketers were saddened by that incident. in Australia, you see seagulls fluttering around.
Hit the deck hard kind of a delivery, on a short of a length, around middle, David Bedingham knocks it to mid on. Maiden over from Khurram Shahzad!
Great ball! Back of a good length, just around off with some extra bounce and shape going away off the deck. David Bedingham looks to play at it with a straight bat but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Full and on middle, with good pace behind the ball. David Bedingham looks to tuck it across but gets an outside edge that flies to cover.
Landed outside off, pretty wide, David shoulders arms.
Hint of swing. Full, outside off, Bedingham comes forward to defend but the ball shapes away late. However, he adjusts well to cover the swing and pushes the ball towards cover.
On a good length, outside off, David Bedingham punches it down the track.