South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Updates: Opener Ryan Rickelton will be aiming for a maiden double century as South Africa resume at 316/4 on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town. Aided by a century by captain Temba Bavuma (106 off 179), Rickelton helped guide South Africa to a commanding position on Day 1. The duo put up a mammoth 235-run partnership, giving no respite to the Pakistan bowling unit. Salman Ali Agha was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers on Day 1, picking up two wickets, including that of Bavuma late on. (LIVE SCORECARD)