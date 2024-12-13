South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: South Africa will aim to seal the three-match T20I series while Pakistan will eye for an equaliser when the two teams face each other for the second game. A power-packed innings by David Miller and a career-best all-round performance by George Linde took the Proteas to an 11-run win in the first game at Kingsmead on Friday. Miller slammed 82 off 40 balls with four fours and eight sixes and Linde hit a rapid 48 in a South African total of 183 for nine. Left-arm spinner Linde followed up by taking four for 21.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan hit 74 and his team were still in with a chance of winning until he was caught off the second ball of the final over.

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, December 13 (IST).

Where will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will take place at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

What time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match start?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will start at 9:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in India?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

With AFP Inputs