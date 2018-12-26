 
"Walking Wicket": Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Trolled For Bagging Duck vs South Africa

Updated: 26 December 2018 19:31 IST

Sarfraz Ahmed barely lasted five minutes and got out for a duck on the first day of the Centurion Test.

Sarfraz Ahmed barely lasted five minutes on the pitch. © ICC/Twitter

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed's awful time in Test matches continues. In the first Test versus South Africa in Centurion, Sarfraz Ahmed was dismissed for a duck as he lasted only five minutes and faced only four deliveries. Sarfraz was clean bowled by fast bowler Duanne Oliver, who is barely six Test matches old. The Pakistan batsmen who were among the runs were Babar Azam (71) and Azhar Ali (36), and the rest of them in the batting order fared miserably. Here's how people on Twitter are busy trolling Sarfraz for not leading the Pakistani team by example.

Earlier on Wednesday, Olivier claimed a maiden Test five-wicket haul as Pakistan were bowled out for 181 on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park. Olivier, effectively South Africa's fifth-choice fast bowler, took six for 37 to steal the limelight on a day when Dale Steyn became South Africa's leading all-time wicket-taker.

Steyn picked the wicket of Fakhar Zaman and claim the South African record but had no further success. He was punished for 40 runs in four overs in his third spell of the day as Azam went on the attack while batting with the tail. Azam hit ten of his 15 fours off Steyn, who finished with one for 66.

Olivier, who gained his sixth Test cap following injuries to Vernon Philander and Lungi Ngidi, was consistently hostile, especially in a seven-over spell after lunch when he ripped through Pakistan's middle order, taking three for 17.

Steyn claimed his 422nd Test wicket, going past previous record-holder Shaun Pollock, when Fakhar Zaman edged him to third slip for 12, sparking exuberant celebrations from his team-mates. Kagiso Rabada lifted his new-ball partner onto his shoulders as other players rushed in to congratulate him.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Cricket
Highlights
  • Sarfraz Ahmed barely last five minutes on the pitch
  • Pakistan play South Africa in Centurion
  • Pakistan were bundled out for 181 in the first innings
