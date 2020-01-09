 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler Fined 15 Percent Match Fee For "Use Of Audible Obscenity" In 2nd Test

Updated: 09 January 2020 21:36 IST

South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler was fined 15 percent of his match fee by the ICC for swearing at South Africa's Vernon Philander during the second Test at Newlands.

South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler Fined 15 Percent Match Fee For "Use Of Audible Obscenity" In 2nd Test
Jos Buttler was heard on the stump mic using an obscenity towards Vernon Philander. © AFP

England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler was fined 15 percent of his match fee Thursday by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for swearing at South Africa's Vernon Philander during the second Test at Newlands. Buttler was heard on the stump mic using an obscenity towards South African all-rounder Philander while keeping wicket on a tense final day in Cape Town. The 29-year-old will also pick up one demerit point for breaching the ICC's disciplinary code, his first such offence. Players can be suspended if they accumulate four demerit points over a two-year period.

"Buttler was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'use of an audible obscenity during an international match' following an incident with South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander," read an ICC statement.

"Buttler admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing."

England won the match by 189 runs on a thrilling fifth day to level the four-match series at 1-1.

The third Test begins on January 16 at Port Elizabeth.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Joseph Charles Buttler Jos Buttler Cricket Vernon Darryl Philander Vernon Philander Newlands, Cape Town
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2020 news, check out the India vs Sri Lanka 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jos Buttler was fined 15 percent of his match fee by the ICC
  • Buttler was fined for swearing at Vernon Philander during the 2nd Test
  • Jos Buttler admitted the offence and accepted the sanction
Related Articles
Jos Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
Jos Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler Looking To Be "Bit More Positive" Ahead Of 2nd Test
South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler Looking To Be "Bit More Positive" Ahead Of 2nd Test
Ravichandran Ashwin To Mankad "Anyone That Goes Out Of The Crease" In IPL 2020
Ravichandran Ashwin To Mankad "Anyone That Goes Out Of The Crease" In IPL 2020
Clive Lloyd Knighted, England World Cup Heroes Receive Honours
Clive Lloyd Knighted, England World Cup Heroes Receive Honours
The Hundred: Joe Root Signed By Trent Rockets, Ben Stokes To Play For Northern Superchargers
The Hundred: Joe Root Signed By Trent Rockets, Ben Stokes To Play For Northern Superchargers
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.