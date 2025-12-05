The online space can be a dangerous place. Former IPL star Shreevats Goswami learned that the hard way recently. Goswami, who was Virat Kohli's teammate when India won the 2008 U-19 World Cup and also played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was recently targeted by social media trolls. It all started with Goswami making an observation on India's ODI line-up against South Africa. He wrote on X: "If Washi is someone who bowls 4 overs and bats at 6, Tilak can do that as well. He can roll his arm when needed and can add power-hitting & depth. I have nothing against Washi - he's a quality cricketer - but it just feels that if this is his role, Tilak can do better. No? #INDvSA"

In response, one social media user advocated the inclusion of all-rounder Riyan Parag. The 24-year-old Parag has so far played one ODI and nine T20Is. The user commented:

"Riyan Parag was the simple answer to this question. Someone who can score quick runs in the middle order (exactly what is missing) and give 4-5 overs with the ball. He was the in-form batter in the matches where Tilak struggled."

Goswami made a rather strong observation in reply:

"Not sure where this Riyan Parag fan page has been activated all of a sudden. He is and should be nowhere close 'at the moment' to an ODI call-up! So please... STOP doing the PR."

Not sure where this Riyan Parag fan page has been activated all of a sudden. He is and should no where be close “ at the moment “ for a ODI call up ! So please .. STOP doing the PR — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) December 4, 2025

After that, Goswami claims he was targeted by trolls with cuss words like as*****.

He later wrote on X: "Getting a lot of flak here after Riyan Parag's name got thrown in. Let's keep him aside - he's a quality cricketer. My point remains: he is 'at the moment' nowhere close to the ODI setup (the quotes are intentional). Funny how PR gets thrown at me all the time, but when I use it, people get worked up."

Getting a lot of flakes here after Riyan Parag's name got thrown in. Let's keep him aside - he's a quality cricketer. My point remains: he is "at the moment" nowhere close to the ODI setup (the quotes are intentional).



Funny how PR gets thrown at me all the time, but when I use... https://t.co/mu9R590Qwq pic.twitter.com/YuYN8eEQBo — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) December 5, 2025

"Wasn't even reading replies until a notification came with some %#++ words. Then I scrolled... random DPs and gamer names everywhere - proving my point. Following cricket doesn't mean you know cricket. Unless you've played at a certain level, you know how the game works, not the inside of it."

"I don't mind disagreements. Just don't swear - it only shows who you are. Blue ticks and followers can be bought; manners & ethics can't. Some of you will forever be a 'bot'."

"All smiles Some examples here. Amusing to see some profiles get so much of my attention as well. Anyway, happy life to you all."