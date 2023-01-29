South Africa vs England, 2nd ODI Live Score: Hosts Win The Toss, Opt To Bowl First
SA vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live: After losing the first ODI against South Africa, Jos Buttler's England have to win the second match in order to stay alive in the series.
SA vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The hosts made one change in their squad that featured in the first ODI. Marco Jansen came in as a replacement for Sisanda Magala. Eight games and just one win! That's how England's report card has been in the 50-over format of late. Having lost the opening ODI against hosts South Africa, Jos Buttler's men have their backs against the wall as they look to bounce back and keep themselves alive in the 3-match series. Rassie van der Dussen (111) was the star of the match for the Proteas in the series opener while David Miller also played a handy knock of 53 off 56. Chasing the challenging target of 299 runs, England got off to a fine start as Jason Roy (113) and Dawid Malan (59) put up 146 runs for the first wicket. But, Anrich Nortje ran riot, picking up 4 wickets for 62 runs, as the hosts secured a 27-run win. (LIVE Scorecard).
Wide!
FOUR! Nice and fine! Ngidi is getting good swing though! This one comes back in a long way from outside off, Malan though walks across and then flicks it fine down the leg side and into the fence. First runs of the game and it comes in the form of a boundary.
A loud shout but turned down! Ngidi liked it but it was slipping down leg! This is full and it tails back in from outside off, Dawid Malan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
Yes, he can! On a length and on off, blocked.
Another one on the pads, this is nudged towards square leg. Can he start off with a maiden?
4 dots in a row! On the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls towards square leg.
On the pads, Roy looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad.
Back of a length and on middle, Roy hangs back and defends.
Begins with a length ball around off, Roy guides it to point.
The players make their way out for the National Anthems! Done with it and now it is time for the action to begin! The England openers, Jason Roy and Dawid Malan are out in the middle.
ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (WK/C), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes (IN FOR Jofra Archer), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley (IN FOR David Willey).
South Africa (PLAYING XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen (IN FOR Sisanda Magala), Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (IN FOR Tabraiz Shamsi), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi (IN FOR Lungi Ngidi).
TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and OPTED TO FIELD!
A big turnaround in the first game saw the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series. Chasing 298, England were cruising as Roy struck a wonderful ton. However, they failed to chase the target after the openers put up 146. England though will be eager to hit back and level the series whereas, South Africa, after a morale boosting win will want to seal it with a game to go. Can they do so?
In a quick turnaround at the same venue in Bloemfontein, South Africa will face England in the second ODI of the 3-match series. The hosts have the lead and that would have come as a surprise to those who followed only the first half of the chase. At one stage, the English team was cruising at 146 for 0, but then their innings hit a roadblock and the tourists found it tough to recover. The wickets fell at regular intervals, and credit to the South African bowlers for sticking to the task. They didn't lose hope in an adverse situation, and Temba Bavuma should be praised for the way he marshalled his troops by making clever bowling changes. It was a game where both teams did just enough and never drove the advantage home. South Africa's batting revolved around Rassie van der Dussen's gritty century whereas Jason Roy was the centrifugal force of the English batting. There were some handy knocks around them, and in that aspect, the home team had better participation, perhaps the differential factor. The pitch at the Mangaung Oval was excellent for batting and considering that the bowling units of both sides did a decent job. In this facet though, once again South Africa claimed the bragging rights because of the way they performed in the second half of the chase. So, in conclusion, it's pretty much evident that there is a big scope for improvement, and these teams would have noted those grey areas. The South African team will be delighted to score a win over the world champions, and by doing so, they have kept their chances alive for a direct entry in the 2023 World Cup. Since it's a quick turnaround and the recovery time is very little, we could see some changes in personnel in both camps. The options like Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj could be explored to manage the workload. Let's hope for another entertainer on Sunday.