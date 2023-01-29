SA vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The hosts made one change in their squad that featured in the first ODI. Marco Jansen came in as a replacement for Sisanda Magala. Eight games and just one win! That's how England's report card has been in the 50-over format of late. Having lost the opening ODI against hosts South Africa, Jos Buttler's men have their backs against the wall as they look to bounce back and keep themselves alive in the 3-match series. Rassie van der Dussen (111) was the star of the match for the Proteas in the series opener while David Miller also played a handy knock of 53 off 56. Chasing the challenging target of 299 runs, England got off to a fine start as Jason Roy (113) and Dawid Malan (59) put up 146 runs for the first wicket. But, Anrich Nortje ran riot, picking up 4 wickets for 62 runs, as the hosts secured a 27-run win. (LIVE Scorecard).

England Playing XI:Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley

South Africa Playing XI:Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd ODI between South Africa and England straight from the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein:

