South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score Updates: South Africa Look To Extend Lead
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Score Updates: South Africa will look to extend their lead on Day 4 when they take the field.
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Score Updates:South Africa ended Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh, having extended their lead to 75 and now the hosts would hope for adding runs in quick succession to move the match along. Earlier, Mahmudul Hasan Joy played a knock of 137 as Bangladesh posted 298 runs in the first innings. South Africa gained a slender lead of 69 runs. At stumps on Day 3, South Africa extended their lead to 75 in the ongoing first Test at the Kingsmead, Durban. In the first innings, South Africa had posted 367 runs on the board, owing to a 93-run knock from Temba Bevuma. Then Simon Harmer got into the action as he took four wickets and Bangladesh batters had no answers to the pacer's bowling. (Live Scorecard)
Playing XIs
South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier
Bangladesh:Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
SA vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates
No run.
No run.
Shorter in length, outside off. Dean Elgar cuts it through covers for a run.
On a length, around off. Dean Elgar keeps it out.
An appeal for LBW but the umpire is not interested! Bangladesh have opted for a review. Umpire's call on wickets hitting and Dean Elgar survives! Tossed up, on middle and turning away late. Elgar prods to defend but the ball spins past his blade and hits his back pad. The UltraEdge rolls in and it shows that the ball would have clipped the off stump. Bangladesh do not lose their review this time. Also, it is four byes as the ball rolls away to the third man fence.
FOUR! This is sliding down leg. Dean Elgar gets forward and just tickles it through the fine leg region for a boundary.
Nicely tossed up, around off. Dean Elgar prods and keeps it out.
On a length, around leg. Erwee tucks it around the corner for a brace.
A length ball, angling across the batter. Sarel Erwee does not bother playing at it.
Full and outside off. Erwee leaves it alone.
On a length, and way outside off. Left alone.
Good-length delivery, around off. He blocks it off the front foot.
On a length, and outside off. Sarel Erwee leaves it alone.
The morning session is set to begin. The Bangladesh players stride out to the middle. Followed by Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee who walk to bat for South Africa. Just a short update as well, all the session have been extended by 15 mins due to early stumps on Day 3. Khaled Ahmed to start the proceedings with the ball.
Lizaad Williams is in for a chat. He says it still feels unreal to bag three wickets. Mentions all the nerves are gone now. Says he will try to make the most of it in the second innings. Says he is just happy that he could contribute for the team. Adds, he believes his strength is hitting the wicket hard and he focused on doing that. Hopes to be more consistent in the second innings. Says, there is no hassle with his skin condition.
Rangana Herath, the bowling consultant of Bangladesh is up for a chat. He says that there will be some assistance for the spinners and the role of Mehidy Hasan would be very crucial going into Day 4. Adds that there is a lot of potential in this Bangladesh side and they need to be given confidence. Tells that Najmul Hossain Shanto is also a good bowler but he needs to be a bit more confident about his skills. Mentions that the pace bowlers will need to play the supporting role for Mehidy Hasan going ahead in this Test. Says that South Africa is ahead at the moment but he believes that Bangladesh will play their best cricket on the last two days.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, showed grit and determination with the blade on Day 3, but could not cut down the deficit. Bangladesh bowlers have their task cut out now. Taking wickets in each session would be the key for the visitors if they are to restrict South Africa to an average score. Let us hope we get full day’s play. Who will dominate the morning session? Stay tuned to find out.
Hello and a warm welcome to all! It is time for Day 4 of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh. Even though the entertainment was cut short due to bad light, the officials were forced to call it Stumps on Day 3, as the rain gods had the last say. South Africa still have all their wickets in hand and would hope to post a mammoth total on the board.
... Day 4, Session 1 ...
South Africa though would have loved to end things pretty earlier but their bowlers were made to toil hard. In the end, they did manage to end Bangladesh’s innings with a lead of 69 runs. Although, the start of the third innings was not a good one, as bad light forced Bangladesh to bowl two spinners after the opening over of Khaled Ahmed. Even this did not go as per plan, as the rain gods had the final say on the moving day. Will the conditions favour South Africa to bat on Day 4? To find out, do join us on Sunday at 1330 IST (0800 GMT). But you can join us early for the build-up. Till then, take care and goodbye.