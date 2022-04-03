South Africa vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4, Live Score Updates:South Africa ended Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh, having extended their lead to 75 and now the hosts would hope for adding runs in quick succession to move the match along. Earlier, Mahmudul Hasan Joy played a knock of 137 as Bangladesh posted 298 runs in the first innings. South Africa gained a slender lead of 69 runs. At stumps on Day 3, South Africa extended their lead to 75 in the ongoing first Test at the Kingsmead, Durban. In the first innings, South Africa had posted 367 runs on the board, owing to a 93-run knock from Temba Bevuma. Then Simon Harmer got into the action as he took four wickets and Bangladesh batters had no answers to the pacer's bowling. (Live Scorecard)

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh:Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

