 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada Charged After Steve Smith Incident

Updated: 10 March 2018 15:38 IST

Rabada shouted in celebration and approached Smith aggressively after winning a leg before wicket decision against him and the shoulders of the players made contact.

South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada Charged After Steve Smith Incident
Rabada could be fined between 50 and 100 percent of his match fee. © AFP

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will face a disciplinary hearing on Saturday that could result in a ban from the third Test against Australia. Cricket South Africa said Rabada, who devastated the Australian batting order on the first day of the second Test on Friday, has been charged with a level two offence following an incident with Australian captain Steve Smith.

Level two offences are for conduct of a serious nature. In Rabada's case the alleged offence is that of making inappropriate or deliberate contact with another player.

Rabada shouted in celebration and approached Smith aggressively after winning a leg before wicket decision against him and the shoulders of the players made contact.

It is the second incident of a bad-tempered series after Australia's vice-captain David Warner was fined 75 percent of his match fee for an altercation in a stairwell with the home side's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

The charge against Rabada was brought by the on-field umpires, Kumar Dharmasena and Chris Gaffaney. The hearing will be conducted by International Cricket Council match referee Jeff Crowe.

A Cricket South Africa spokesperson said Rabada would defend the charge and argue that the contact with Smith was accidental.

If found guilty Rabada could be fined between 50 and 100 percent of his match fee and could be penalised three or four demerit points. Because he already has five demerit points, which led to him being suspended for a Test match against England last year, Rabada could be liable to serve another suspension, which could rule him out of the two remaining Tests in the series.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Kagiso Rabada Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kagiso Rabada will face a disciplinary hearing on Saturday
  • Rabada has been charged with a level two offence
  • Level two offences are for conduct of a serious nature
Related Articles
South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada Rips Through Aussies Batting On Day 1 Of 2nd Test
South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada Rips Through Aussies Batting On Day 1 Of 2nd Test
Kagiso Rabada Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code of Conduct, Fined 15 Percent Of Match Fees
Kagiso Rabada Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code of Conduct, Fined 15 Percent Of Match Fees
India vs South Africa: In Aiden Markram, South Africa Have New
India vs South Africa: In Aiden Markram, South Africa Have New 'Superman'
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Becomes Kagiso Rabada
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Becomes Kagiso Rabada's 'Bunny'
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: We Are Not Out Of Series Yet, Insists Kagiso Rabada
India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: We Are Not Out Of Series Yet, Insists Kagiso Rabada
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.