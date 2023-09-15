South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI Live Cricket Score:Australia looked on the cusp of a series triumph after winning the first two matches but an Aiden Markram special saw South Africa pull one back and make it 2-1 in the third ODI. As the two teams square-off in the 4th ODI of the series, Australia would look to avoid another roadblock in their pursuit of a series triumph. South Africa really showed their true credentials as they won the third ODI by a whopping margin of 110 runs against Australia. It was a rare poor outing by the Aussies who have looked like a team on a different level since they landed in the Rainbow Nation. It also has to be noted that Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma will not be available for this match, having been ruled out due to an injury. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live cricket score and updates from the South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI from the SuperSport Park in Centurion: