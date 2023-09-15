South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI: Live Cricket Score And Updates
South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI LIVE Score: The Aussies look to make it 3-1 against the Proteas.
South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI Live Cricket Score:Australia looked on the cusp of a series triumph after winning the first two matches but an Aiden Markram special saw South Africa pull one back and make it 2-1 in the third ODI. As the two teams square-off in the 4th ODI of the series, Australia would look to avoid another roadblock in their pursuit of a series triumph. South Africa really showed their true credentials as they won the third ODI by a whopping margin of 110 runs against Australia. It was a rare poor outing by the Aussies who have looked like a team on a different level since they landed in the Rainbow Nation. It also has to be noted that Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma will not be available for this match, having been ruled out due to an injury. (LIVE Scorecard)
South Africa vs Australia 4th ODI
The Australia tour of South Africa has delivered some of the most memorable matches, and we are now at Centurion for the fourth ODI between these two teams. The visitors lead the series by 2-1 as of now. The Aussies will look to win this game and wrap up this series. They would be happy with their performance so far. However, with a loss in their last game, they will look to leave that behind and get back to winning ways. They were outplayed in their last encounter as they ended up with a mammoth total of 339 to chase and were bowled out for 227 runs. David Warner continued with his good form and was their top scorer with 78 runs. He along with Travis Head were the only two players to go past the 30-run mark in the last game. Marnus Labuschagne, who was in a pretty good touch for the last two games was also dismissed for a low score. The batting form of Tim David and Mitchell Marsh will be a topic of concern for them. The bowling unit also had a bad day as they leaked a lot of runs. Josh Hazlewood looked out of his rhythm as he will hope to be in the wickets once again in this match. On the other hand, South Africa has been totally outplayed at home, but a victory in their previous game would have given them a big boost. They will be confident heading into this game and will aim to push the series into the decider. Aiden Markram was fantastic in the last game as he scored 102 along with Quinton de Kock also scored a brilliant 82. Marco Jansen played a brilliant cameo toward the end of the innings and provided a much-needed boost. The form of the rest of their batters will be a topic of discussion as they lack consistency. The bowling department had a really good total to defend, and they made sure the job was well done. Gerald Coetzee picked up a four-fer in the last game and he will look to continue with the same momentum. Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj weaved their spin magic and troubled the batters in the middle phases. So, will the Aussies win this game and seal the series? Or will the hosts keep the series alive with another win? Only time will tell.