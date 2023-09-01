South Africa look to bounce back as they take on Australia in the second T20I in Kingsmead, Durban. New Australia captain Mitchell Marsh and debutant Tanveer Sanghar were stars of the show for Australia in the series opener. Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson too had an impressive debut for Australia, taking the important wicket of Reeza Hendricks. Australia posted a mammoth total of 226/6, before bundling out South Africa on 115. The Proteas will now hope to put on a better show as they look to level the series.

When will the South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I match be played?

The South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, September 1.

Where will the South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I match be played?

The South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

What time will the South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I match start?

The South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be broadcast the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

(All the dates and timings are as per the details provided by the broadcaster)