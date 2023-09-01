South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs South Africa
South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday. The match is taking place in Durban. In the first game, young spinner Tanveer Sangha showcased his prowess against South Africa as Australia went 1-0 up at the same venue on Wednesday. His bowling figure of 4 for 31 was the best for a player making his debut for Australia. His spin magic made short work of the hosts South Africa as Australia cruised comfortably towards a thumping 111-run victory. Australia set a massive target of 227 for the hosts with skipper Mitchell Marsh playing a captain's role and powering the visitors to the gigantic total with his unbeaten 92(49)*. (LIVE SCORECARD)
South Africa (PLAYING XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (WK), Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Australia (PLAYING XI) - Travis Head, Matthew Short, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.
Aiden Markram says it is a new day and it is an opportunity for them to start fresh and do well in this game. Informs they have made a change.
Mitchell Marsh it seems a fresh wicket and they want to make early use of it. Informs they have two changes. He hopes for another good performance and win the game.
TOSS - Australia have won the toss and ELECTED TO BOWL!
It is currently drizzling at the moment but it seems to be clearing! For now, the covers are on and the TOSS HAS BEEN DELAYED! The drizzle is very light and we hope it is not a long delay. Well, just as we write that, the toss now takes place.
A real thrashing is what we witnessed in the first T20I. Marsh led from the front and the debutant Sangha had a game to remember. Australia would now look to continue the momentum and make it two in a row. South Africe on the other hand, will be hopeful of putting up a better performance this time. Let's hope we get an equal contest between bat and ball.
... MATCH DAY ...
It is now time for the 2nd T20I of the three-match series between South Africa and Australia at the Kingsmead in Durban. In the first T20I, a clinical performance with both bat and ball saw Mitchell Marsh's Australia take a 1-0 lead in the series, and they are now eyeing an unassailable lead. On the other hand, South Africa had a forgettable outing in which they failed to show up in both departments. After Aiden Markram won the coin toss and inserted Australia into bat, Mitchell Marsh and Tim David powered the tourists to a mammoth total. In reply, Reeza Hendricks fought a lone fight for South Africa with no support from the other end. As a result, the hosts were rolled over for just 115, losing by a massive margin of 111 runs. In the last outing, four of South Africa's top six batters could only manage single-figure scores, while Rassie van der Dussen and Reeza Hendricks were the only positives with the bat. With not much turnaround time between the first and second T20I, the likes of Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Dewald Brevis will have to come to the party if the hosts are to force a series decider. When it comes to the bowling department, all five bowlers were taken to the cleaners and will have to display a much improved performance. With the surface offering enough assistance to the spinners in the first game, South Africa might opt to bring in an extra spinner to support Tabraiz Shamsi. Having missed out in the first game due to injury, Keshav Maharaj is in line to return for the second T20I. For Australia, it was a perfect game despite playing with a new-look squad comprising four debutants. Considering the way their batting effort went, they are likely not to tinker with the batting setup. Josh Inglis was pretty tidy behind the stumps and will most certainly keep his place in the side, meaning Matthew Wade will have to wait a little longer for his chance. In the spin bowling group, Adam Zampa did not feature due to illness, but in his place, Tanveer Sangha was exceptional on his T20I debut with four wickets. Despite the margin of victory, it was an entertaining contest, and this one promises to be no different. Will Australia reign supreme again? Or will South Africa hit back? We will find out soon enough.