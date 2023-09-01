South Africa vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday. The match is taking place in Durban. In the first game, young spinner Tanveer Sangha showcased his prowess against South Africa as Australia went 1-0 up at the same venue on Wednesday. His bowling figure of 4 for 31 was the best for a player making his debut for Australia. His spin magic made short work of the hosts South Africa as Australia cruised comfortably towards a thumping 111-run victory. Australia set a massive target of 227 for the hosts with skipper Mitchell Marsh playing a captain's role and powering the visitors to the gigantic total with his unbeaten 92(49)*. (LIVE SCORECARD)