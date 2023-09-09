SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI Live Updates: South Africa look to bounce back as they take on Australia in the second ODI at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The visitors lead the series 1-0 after their tight three-wicket win on Thursday at the same venue. Marnus Labuschagne was the unlikely hero for Australia after batting as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green. He made 80 not out to steer Australia to an unlikely three-wicket win. For South Africa, Temba Bavuma carried his bat for an unbeaten 114 to enable South Africa to score 222 all out. (Live Scorecard)