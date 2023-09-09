Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score Updates
SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI Live Updates: South Africa look to bounce back as they take on Australia in the second ODI at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.
SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI Live: South Africa look to bounce back against Australia.© AFP
SA vs AUS, 2nd ODI Live Updates: South Africa look to bounce back as they take on Australia in the second ODI at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The visitors lead the series 1-0 after their tight three-wicket win on Thursday at the same venue. Marnus Labuschagne was the unlikely hero for Australia after batting as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green. He made 80 not out to steer Australia to an unlikely three-wicket win. For South Africa, Temba Bavuma carried his bat for an unbeaten 114 to enable South Africa to score 222 all out. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, Australia in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2023, Sep 09, 2023
Play In Progress
SA
AUS
41/0 (5.0)
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.2
% chance to win
AUS 62%
SA 38%
Batsman
David Warner
18 (20)
Travis Head
21* (11)
Bowler
Marco Jansen
20/0 (3)
Kagiso Rabada
20/0 (2)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Asia Cup 2023 Updates and check out Asia Cup Schedule and Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Four!
Good length delivery in middle, David Warner defends this to end the over.
FOUR! Short-pitched delivery wide of off, David Warner drags this from outside off towards deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
Fuller one around the pads, David Warner blocks this out.
Good length delivery on off, David Warner defends this off the front foot for no run.
FOUR! Driven and through for four. On a length around off, David Warner pushes this through the cover region for a boundary.
Good length delivery in middle, David Warner hops back and tucks this to mid-wicket fielder.
Good length delivery just wide of off, David Warner defends this to cover-point and takes a single.
Fuller one around the pads, David Warner flicks this through the gap between his legs towards short fine leg for no run.
No ball! On a length around off, David Warner defends this well but he has overstepped here. Free-hit upcoming.
On a length around off, David Warner gets behind the line of it and defends this well.
GOod length delivery in off, David Warner pushes this to short cover for no run.
On a length around off, David Warner defends this off the front foot
On a length outside off, David Warner looks to poke at this but misses out.
Short and wide outside off, Travis Head slices this wide of the fielder at point region for a boundary.
On a length around off, Travis Head defends this off his front foot.
FOUR! HAlf-chances races away for a boundary. On a length around the pads, Travis Head flicks this inches to the left of Rassie van der Dussen at short mid-wicket for a boundary.
GOod length delivery in middle, Travis Head defends this off the front foot for no run.
FOUR! Back of a length around off, Travis Head stands still and slices this wide of the point fielder for a boundary.
On a length around off, Travis Head defends this off the back foot.