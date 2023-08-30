South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I Live:South Africa captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia. They will play three T20Is and five ODIs with the first match being played on Wednesday. All three T20Is will be played in Durban – on August 30, and September 1 and 3. The T20I and ODI series will be a big opportunity for both the teams to test their strengths ahead of the World Cup. Australia are also going to play an ODI series against India ahead of the World Cup in India, that starts on October 5. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I straight from Durban