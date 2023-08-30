Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I Live Cricket Score And Live Updates
South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I Live: South Africa captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia
South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I Live:South Africa captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia. They will play three T20Is and five ODIs with the first match being played on Wednesday. All three T20Is will be played in Durban – on August 30, and September 1 and 3. The T20I and ODI series will be a big opportunity for both the teams to test their strengths ahead of the World Cup. Australia are also going to play an ODI series against India ahead of the World Cup in India, that starts on October 5. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the South Africa vs Australia 1st T20I straight from Durban
Mitchell Marsh, the captain of Australia says that they would have probably bowled first but don't mind batting either. Adds that they will look to set a good total on the board. Tells that this is the start of the T20I season before the World Cup next year. Mentions that there is a lot of cricket coming up and they are all excited about it. Says that they have players coming in from the Hundred and other competitions and have tried to keep a relaxed environment in the team. Hopes that they put on a good show here.
Aiden Markram, the skipper of South Africa says that they will bowl first. Adds that they are not sure how the wicket is going to play but they have a few players on their side who know the pitch and that is why they will look to chase here. Tells that the preparation has been good and the environment is nice as well. Mentions that they haven't done well as a team in recent times but they are ready for this series. Informs that two youngsters are making their debuts as Gerald Coetzee and Dewald Brevis are in the side.
Australia (Playing XI) - Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (WK), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and they will BOWL first.
Australia, on the other hand, will be missing a lot of key players but this gives a chance to the others to make a mark. Mitchell Marsh is the skipper and the most in-form player for them and he also has a terrific record against South Africa. He will be key with both bat and ball. Matthew Short, Travis Head, and Marcus Stoinis make up a really strong batting order while Tim David has established himself as one of the best finishers in this format. Their bowling has been weakened with injuries but Spencer Johnson impressed with his pace and strength in the Men's Hundred 2023 and will be the one to watch out for while Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, and Adam Zampa can use their experience to make a difference in this game. Let's see who comes out on top. Stay tuned for toss and team news.
South Africa hasn't been in great form in this format in recent times and will want to change that. Aiden Markram will lead the side and will be one of the key batters for them along with Rassie van der Dussen and Rassie van der Dussen. Dewald Brevis is an exciting addition to the squad and because of his ability to play shots all around the park, he is nicknamed 'Baby AB', and Tristan Stubbs will play the role of finisher for them. In the absence of regular starters, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi will lead the bowling department with Marco Jansen. With the home crowd behind them, they will fancy their chances to get the win.
Hello and warm welcome folks! The stage is set for a three-match T20I series between two heavyweights South Africa and Australia and the first game will be played at Kingsmead in Durban. The Aussies have a superior record over the Proteas and will look to maintain that while the hosts hope to take an early lead in the series.
... MATCH DAY ...
With the ODI World Cup just a few weeks away, a T20I series would seem inconsequential, but not so when two powerhouses of the format, South Africa and Australia, meet. The men from Down Under have made the trip to the Rainbow Nation for what is going to be a highly competitive white-ball series. T20Is are not the only event on Australia's itinerary, as the three-match series will be followed by a five-match ODI series, which will serve as good preparation for both teams for the upcoming showpiece event in India. South African fans residing in Durban and fans of the sport in general are in for a treat as Kingsmead will host all three matches of the T20I series. The hosts, South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, have opted to rest some of the big names for this series in their quest to gauge the depth of talent in the T20I format. Their squad announcement was headlined by the maiden call-up of prodigy Dewald Brevis, who is touted as the next big thing in South African cricket. Temba Bavuma, on his return, will mark his presence at the top of the order along with Reeza Hendricks. Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and Dewald Brevis will form the crux of the middle order. When it comes to wicket-keeping duties, it is a toss-up between Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs, but the latter is likely to get the nod. Their pace department is stacked with the likes of Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, and Lizaad Williams in the ranks. In what comes as a significant boost to their spin bowling stocks, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will mark his comeback from injury through this series. Other than him, Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi are the other spin options for the hosts. On the other hand, Australia will be seen in T20I action for the first time since they bowed out of the 2022 T20 World Cup in the group stage. In the absence of stalwarts like Pat Cummins, David Warner, and Steven Smith, Mitchell Marsh has been handed the reins for this series. Like South Africa, Australia have also given the opportunity to players who have impressed at the domestic level. The tourists were dealt a late blow in their preparations for this series as star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell incurred an ankle injury during the first training session in Durban. Matthew Wade has been named as his replacement but he will have to wait for his chance as Josh Inglis finds a spot in the playing XI announced a day before the game. Travis Head, Matthew Short and skipper Mitchell Marsh form the top three for the tourists, who will be expected to get off to a flying start. In the middle order, there will be no shortage of firepower with the presence of Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Aaron Hardie. With Maxwell's exit from the squad, the spin bowling duties will pretty much rest on the shoulders of leggie Adam Zampa. The pace bowling unit has good depth, with uncapped Spencer Johnson providing the left-arm angle, while the right-arm duo of Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis will keep the batters on their toes with their variations. Right then, the scene has been set for what promises to be an exciting series between two top sides. Who are you backing to draw the first blood at Kingsmead?