Australia declared their innings at 475/4 on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against South Africa, after the Day 3 was entirely washed out due to the rain. Coming to bat on Saturday, the Proteas made a steady start to their innings with skipper Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee slowly stitching a partnership. However, it could not last long as Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon removed the openers and the visitors were reduced to 37 for 2. But the thing which caught everyone's attention was the bizarre dismissal of Erwee on the bowling of Lyon.

In the 18th over, Lyon bowled a superb delivery to Erwee, which left the Proteas batter completely bamboozled. Erwee decided not to play any shot on that delivery and that decision turned out to be a wrong one as the good-length ball turned swiftly and took off his off-stump.

Australia made a rousing start to their pursuit of 20 South African wickets to pull off a series whitewash in the final Sydney Test on Saturday.

After rain again prevented play in the morning session, captain Pat Cummins declared his team's first innings at 475-4 after lunch to go after victory against the hapless Proteas.

Cummins's decision to declare deprived opener Usman Khawaja of the chance of completing his first Test double century, with the elegant opener stranded on 195 not out.

At tea on day four, South Africa were 71 for three with Temba Bavuma on 28 and Khaya Zondo not out five.

