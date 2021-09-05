Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi claimed five wickets as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in a rain-hit second one-day international to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Saturday. South Africa scored 283-6 in 47 overs with opening batsman Janneman Malan hitting 121 after the tourists elected to bat first in Colombo. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 197 in 36.4 overs, chasing a DLS revised target of 265 from 41 overs following a second rain interruption.

The third and deciding ODI is on Tuesday at the same venue.