South Africa Beat Sri Lanka To Level ODI Series At 1-1
1st ODI: South Africa won by 67 against Sri Lanka to level the series at 1-1, with Tabraiz Shamsi taking five wickets.
2nd ODI: South Africa celebrate a wicket against Sri Lanka on Saturday.© AFP
Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi claimed five wickets as South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in a rain-hit second one-day international to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Saturday. South Africa scored 283-6 in 47 overs with opening batsman Janneman Malan hitting 121 after the tourists elected to bat first in Colombo. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 197 in 36.4 overs, chasing a DLS revised target of 265 from 41 overs following a second rain interruption.
The third and deciding ODI is on Tuesday at the same venue.
