BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the chair of the ICC men's cricket committee, replacing Anil Kumble in the position, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in a press release on Wednesday. Kumble stepped down from the role after having served the maximum of three three-year terms. "I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee," ICC chair Greg Barclay said as part of the announcement on Wednesday.

"His experience as one of the world's best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward," Barclay added.

"I would also like to thank Anil for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years which has included improving the international game through more regular and consistent application of DRS and a robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions."

The ICC also announced that it would continue with the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) in its current form, with the top two teams competing in a final after a league phase across a period of two years.

The international cricket governing body, meanwhile, has formed a working group "to review the status of the Afghanistan Cricket Board and cricket in Afghanistan in light of the recent governmental changes in the country".

The four-member group includes Imran Khwaja as chair and Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja.

"Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men's team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most," Barclay said.

"We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly," he added.