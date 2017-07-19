Sourav Ganguly Involved In Train Tussle, Forced To Change Seat

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was involved in a tussle over his berth as he took a train ride for the first time since 2001. Dada, who was travelling in order to unveil his eight-foot tall bronze statue at Balurghat, was forced to change his berth after the fracas. Ganguly, who was with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Abhishek Dalmiya on the Padatik Express, had an argument with another passenger who had occupied his seat. The latter did not agree with Ganguly, which compelled the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to intervene. Ganguly was then offered a berth in AC 2-tier.

Ganguly unveiled his statue at the Bikash Maidan, where scores of fans turned up to get his glimpse. Interestingly, the sculptor of the statue, Sushanta Pal, had never met Ganguly before.

At dakhin Dinajpur ..just human heads pic.twitter.com/IunpYbMF44 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 15, 2017

Looks like me ...???? pic.twitter.com/ka4VHJl9ow — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 15, 2017

Ganguly is part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which appointed Ravi Shastri as the Indian cricket team coach. According to PTI, quoting highly-placed sources, Ganguly had reservations about Shastri's appointment but was finally convinced by Tendulkar, who wanted the team's wish to be respected.