Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was discharged from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. Ganguly, who was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after he complained of "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness", stayed an extra day after he was set to be discharged on Wednesday. Ganguly underwent an angioplasty last Saturday and a nine-member team of doctors met on Monday to to decide the future course of action on Ganguly's treatment. "Mr Ganguly is clinically fit. He slept well and had his meal. He wanted to stay in the hospital for one more day. So he will go home tomorrow. It is his personal decision," Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital had said on Wednesday.

"He is fine and has no chest pain or any other complications. Our team of doctors monitored his health condition thoroughly this morning," a senior official at the hospital had said on Wednesday.

The nine-member medical board of the hospital had on Monday concluded that angioplasty on Ganguly's other two coronary blockages, LAD and OM2, will be done at a later stage.

"The unanimous decision was that an appropriate timely excellent treatment of primary PTCA with revascularisation of RCA was rendered during the acute heart attack stage," read a medical bulletin released by the hospital on Monday.

"The discussion was also on the two other coronary blockages viz LAD and OM2 need to be treated by angioplasty in this admission vis a vis doing it at a immediate later stage.

"The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty for now is deemed to be a safer option since Mr Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management," the bulletin read.

Renowned cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty, who met the team of doctors treating Ganguly on Tuesday, said Ganguly's heart is "as strong as it was when he was 20 years old."