Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, wife Dona and daughter Sana joined the ongoing protest against the rape and murder of a doctor in a Kolkata hospital on Wednesday. There has been nation-wide protests against the incident that happened at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under an order from the Calcutta High Court.

On Wednesday, Ganguly and his family could seen joining several other protesters despite heavy rain in Kolkata. Ganguly's daughter Sana said: "Be it rain or fire, this protest should go on. We want justice. We are all in this together."

VIDEO | Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99), along with wife Dona and daughter Sana, takes part in candlelight protest in Kolkata, demanding justice for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder victim. pic.twitter.com/aSxDZvohhz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2024

VIDEO | Kolkata rape-murder case: "We want justice, whatever it takes to get it..." says Sana Ganguly, daughter of former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, as she participates in candlelight protest along with her mother Dona Ganguly. #KolkataHorror pic.twitter.com/vNyNLKhPBV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2024

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder case, Dona Ganguly, wife of former Team India Captain Sourav Ganguly; says, "We are protesting against rape. We need a safe society. Rape needs to stop." pic.twitter.com/5XZMFBnKDq — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

Earlier, Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is also an ex-BCCI president, condemned the incident and said that the punishment should be severe. He also clarified one of his earlier statements on the issue. Several social media users had earlier said that Ganguly called it an 'one-off incident'. The former India star, who hails from Kolkata, said his comments were taken out of context.

"I told that last Sunday, I don't know how it was construed or was interpreted. I have said it earlier also, it's a terrible thing. Now CBI, police are investigating the matter. Its very shameful what has happened. I hope that CBI, who are investigating the matter, once they find the culprit strict punishment should be given. The punishment should be such that no one dares to commit such crime again in their life. That is important. Punishment has to be severe," Sourav Ganguly told reporters.