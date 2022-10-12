One of the greatest captains the game of cricket has seen, Sourav Ganguly seems to be heading towards a sorry exit as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). There remain plenty of rumours over his impending exit, with some reports also suggesting that Dada wanted to continue being the chief of the richest cricket board in the world. The fact, however, is that Roger Binny is all but set to replace him at the helm.

Though there are those who feel Ganguly didn't fulfil his potential as the president of the BCCI, there do remain a few big decisions that he took as the board's chief since taking up the job in 2019.

Introducing Day/Night Test in India:While cricketing nations across the globe had long embraced pink-ball cricket in Tests, India were yet to give their nod. It was Ganguly who brought Day/Night Tests to India, with the first being between Virat Kohli's Team India and Bangladesh in Kolkata. It was the start of what could be the future of Test cricket.

IPL chaos during Covid-19:For two seasons in a row, the Indian Premier League was embroiled with uncertainties as Covid-19 caused mayhem across the world. The BCCI held the 2020 (fully) and 2021 (partially) seasons in the UAE while the 2022 season was held in selective venues as well. Though there were a few hiccups during the 2021 and 2022 editions, the league was a big success on both occasions despite the testing times.

Domestic players' pay increase:Indian cricket unarguably has the biggest talent pool. The heights at which India's senior national team sits today is down to the strong domestic ecosystem. Rewarding the domestic players for their hardwork and encouraging them to further push their limits, the BCCI, under Ganguly, introduced pay hikes for players.

Ganguly's final few years as an active player saw a few controversies. It does seem like his final few days as the president of the BCCI will not be entirely pleasant either.