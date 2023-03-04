The people of Pakistan have been long-time fans of Bollywood and Indian artists, with Indian movies finding a lot of love from the neighbouring country. Over the years, a lot of people in Pakistan have expressed their love for Indian film stars and something similar happened during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. A fan was present in the ground with a poster featuring pictures of actor Sonam Bajwa along with the caption - "I believe in Sonam Bajwa supremacy. The fan was featured on TV during the match in Rawanpindi and even the actor, who is well known for featuring in Punjabi movies, took notice and reacted to the viral gesture.

"This is so sweet," Bajwa wrote on social media.

This is so sweet https://t.co/ipgodhZZWr — Sonam Bajwa (@bajwasonam) March 2, 2023

The match ended in Zalmi's favour with Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell and Tom Kohler-Cadmore playing significant knocks to guide their side to victory. Mohammad Amir was the pick of the bowlers for Karachi Kings but the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi was able to recover and clinch the game.

On Friday, Hasan Ali impressed everyone with his fielding skills as the Pakistan cricketer pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss Irfan Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings on Friday. Irfan looked in brilliant form and while batting on 30 off just 20 deliveries, he went for another slog but ended up mistiming it slightly.

The ball travelled miles up in the air and it looked like another maximum. However, Hasan had other plans as he completed the catch perfectly at the edge of the boundary and then expertly threw it to Rassie Van Der Dussen before crossing the boundary. The third umpire ran a check on the dismissal but it was perfectly executed.

