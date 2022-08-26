India and Pakistan have played several thrilling encounters but the one that remains etched in the memory of fans the most is the last ball thriller in the Australasia Cup final in 1986, when Javen Miandad took Pakistan to an improbable win in Sharjah, hitting Indian pacer Chetan Sharma for a six off the last delivery.

It is a match that according to former India captain Kapil Dev, crushed the confidence of the Indian team for years to come.

Another person who was part of that match was former Pakistan captain and bowling great Wasim Akram. In a clip shared by Star Sports, Akram during the conversation with Kapil Dev shed light on the nerve wracking experience for Pakistani players who were sitting in the dressing room.

"I remember I was a youngster and I was run out. Then Tauseef Ahmed took a single with great difficulty and Miandad did the rest. Whatever happened I think it is destiny. But I was sitting outside with Zakir Khan and Mohsin Kamal and they were also youngsters like me and both of them were crying.

"I asked them 'why are you guys crying?', they said we need to win this match. I told them that if one could win matches by crying then even I would have been crying with you guys. Just pray that Javed bhai connects with the ball," Akram said.

Javed Miandad remained unbeaten on 116 as Pakistan chased down the target of 246 runs on the last delivery. Sunil Gavaskar had top scored for India with a knock of 92, while Wasim Akram had picked 3 wickets in the match.