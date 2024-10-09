Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh left the internet completely confused following a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). “Nowadays, some ants are teaching bees how to make honey,” he wrote on his official account. That was the only thing that the ex-cricketer wrote regarding the topic and in the absence of any context, the internet started to speculate regarding the topic of the post. While some thought that it was related to another cricketer, there were many social media users who tried to find a political connection as it happened on the day of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir election results.

Earlier, Harbhajan recalled the post-match scenes after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling clash to reach the IPL 2024 playoffs.

RCB hosted CSK in the last league stage match of the season for both teams, trailing the five-time champions by just two points in the league table. Due to their inferior net run rate, RCB needed to win by 18 runs or more to reach the playoffs. They did so by beating CSK and putting them out of contention too.

In the final over of the match, CSK needed 17 runs to make it to the top four. RCB captain Faf du Plessis gave the ball to Yash Dayal.

As Dayal bowled the first ball of the final over, CSK great MS Dhoni hammered a six, putting the rookie pacer under extreme pressure.

But, Dayal got rid of Dhoni on the very next ball to take the game away from CSK. The victory sparked wild celebrations in the RCB camp, including the players on the outfield.

However, RCB's victory celebration led to a massive controversy as CSK great Dhoni left the field without shaking hands with the opposition players.

Harbhajan, who was on commentary duty, has now revealed insider details on the incident. He revealed that Dhoni lost his cool that day and punched a screen while walking back to the dressing room.

"RCB was celebrating and they deserved to celebrate because of the way they won. I was watching the whole scene from above because I was present there. RCB was celebrating and CSK had lined up to shake hands, RCB were a little late to reach CSK. By the time Team RCB finished their celebration, (Dhoni) went inside and he punched a screen outside the dressing room. I was watching from above but it is okay that every player has his own emotions, it happens," Harbhajan told Sports Yaari.