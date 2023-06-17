Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad posted a heartfelt message for Ravichandran Ashwin after the latter opened up about his exclusion from India's World Test Championship (WTC) Final squad. The Rohit Sharma-led side decided to play just one spinner in the form of Ravindra Jadeja but the decision backfired as they were defeated by Australia at the Oval. Ashwin recently spoke about the entire incident and Prasad extended his support to the veteran India spinner. "So much depth, empathy and awareness. What a champion is @ashwinravi99, on the field and off it," he tweeted.

So much depth, empathy and awareness. What a champion is @ashwinravi99 , on the field and off it. https://t.co/z8nqiDAQev — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) June 16, 2023

In an interview with The Indian Express, Ashwin spoke about his skills and how he approaches the exclusion.

“It's a hard question to answer, right? Because we are standing right after the WTC Final. I would have loved to play because I have played a part in us getting there. Even in the last final I got four wickets and bowled really well. Ever since 2018-19, my bowling overseas has been fantastic and I have managed to win games for the team," he said in the interview.

"I am looking at it as a captain or coach and I'm just talking in hindsight, in their defence. So the last time when we were in England, it was 2-2 with a drawn Test and they would have felt 4 pacers and 1 spinner is the combination in England. That is what they might have thought going into the final," Ashwin added.

Ashwin is currently playing for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

