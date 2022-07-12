Sri Lanka's memorable win over Australia in the second Test in Galle to draw the series 1-1 marked the end of the visitors' tour of the country amid a national crisis. While Australia won the T20I series 2-1, the home team gave their country something to celebrate by bouncing back and taking the ODI series 3-2. The Test series then ended in a stalemate as Sri Lanka again bounced back after a torrid batting display in the first match to inflict an innings defeat on Australia.

Star Australia batter David Warner on Monday took to Instagram to pen an emotional message for the Sri Lankan supporters, thanking them for hosting Australia "during what is an extremely difficult time".

"Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting," Warner wrote in his post.

"You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip," he went on to add.

"What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming," Warner wrote.

"Thank you and I can't wait to one day visit for a holiday with my family," he signed off.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in recent months, calling for the country's leaders to resign over accusations of economic mismanagement.