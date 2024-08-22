One of the finest bowlers in India's domestic red-ball spectrum, Jaydev Unadkat has had an intriguing career so far. Despite taking wickets in domestic cricket at regular intervals, Unadkat has somehow not fit the bill for selectors as far as Test selection is concerned. Even when he has made the squad, his chances in the playing XI have been quite limited. As the Indian team gears up for the upcoming Test season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors decided against picking him for the Duleep Trophy squads. The left-arm pacer, hence, decided to sign for English county side Sussex, hoping to impress selectors through this alternate route.

"I'm really happy to be back here. Hove is my second home. The team's been doing fantastic this season and, hopefully, in the second leg of the season, we're going to pull it through and get back in division one, where we belong! Cheers," Unadkat said in a video posted by Sussex on social media.

In his first season or Sussex, Unadkat impressed everyone, picking up 11 wickets in four matches as the team finished in third position in Division 2.

"We are all delighted that Jaydev is returning to the 1st Central County Ground for the final five championship matches of the coming season.

"Jaydev lived up to the expectation that not only would he show his class on the field, but he would also be a fantastic person and be part of what we are all trying to achieve. Jaydev is a lovely guy who did everything he could to help our players and share his fantastic knowledge," he added.

Unadkat was part of the India squad that travelled to West Indies last year. His last appearance for the national team came in the second Test between the two sides in July 2023.