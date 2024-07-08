Indian women's cricket team superstar, Smriti Mandhana was all hearts as music composer Palash Muchhal shared a few pictures with her on Instagram, cutting a celebratory cake as the two completed 5 years together. It was Palash who took to Instagram to share a few pictures with the Indian women's T20I team captain, with nothing but the number 5 and a heart in the caption. Palash's sister Palak and Smriti also shared their reactions on the post, with the cricketer leaving three hearts for her rumoured boyfriend.

Taking to the post from Palash, his sister Palak Muchhal wrote, "My cuties". Actor Parth Samthan also reacted to the post with a heart emoji in the comment section. Rubina Dilaik, on the other hand, wrote: "You both".

Earlier, Palash had also shared a video of Smriti learning to play the piano, with him being the teacher.

Rumours of the two dating each other have existed for a while, but for the first time, they seem to have made it official with their 5th anniversary post.

Who Is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal is a 29-year-old music composer and filmmaker, who is dating 27-year-old Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Palash's elder sister Palak Muchhal is a Bollywood singer who has lent her voice to songs in various films for top actors, including the likes of Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. He has also acted in Ashutosh Gowariker's khelein hum jee jaan sey in lead role along side Abhishekh Bachchan & Deepika Padukone.

Palash is said to have done more than 40 music videos for Tseries, zee music company & pal music. He also directed a webseries called rickshaw and also directing a film called " Ardh " starring Rajpal Yadav & Rubina Dilaik.

Mandhana, on the other hand, is the most expensive player in Women's Premier League history. She was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Women's team) in the auction for Rs 3 crore 40 lakh.