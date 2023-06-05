Star Australia batter Steve Smith on Monday expressed his concerns over the future of the five-day game ahead of the World Test Championship final against India beginning at The Oval on Wednesday. The rapid growth of franchise cricket around the world has put pressure on the international schedule. The smaller nations are not playing enough Test cricket, with India, Australia and England effectively driving the longest format. It was, though, ironical that Smith spoke about the uncertain future ahead of the biggest game in Test cricket -- the WTC final.

“Yes, I am slightly concerned. But, hopefully Test Cricket still stays alive and well. I think it's in a good place at the moment," he said ahead of the title clash against India.

“Some of the games we've seen recently have been pretty amazing. So, for me as, I suppose, a traditionalist, someone that loves Test cricket, I hope it still remains at the front of all the Board's mind and stays alive and well for some time to come.”

The Australians had a lengthy first training session here on Monday and there were enough signs that Scott Boland will play in place of injured Josh Hazlewood. All-rounder Cameron Green will be the fourth pace bowling option besides Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins.

London was witnessing sunny weather over the last week but Monday was cold and overcast through the day.

Advertisement

Smith is currently one of the best batters of Test cricket with a total of 8792 runs in 96 matches.

Recently, former captain Aaron Finch stated that he will put his money on Smith even though Australia will also need to get rid of star India batter Virat Kohli as early as possible during the WTC final.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)