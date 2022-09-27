India batter Shubman Gill, who gained a lot of praise with his maiden international century against Zimbabwe, during a three-match ODI series, has been stealing the spotlight in the ongoing County Championship, as well. Playing for Glamorgan, Gill smashed an unbeaten 91 off 102 balls, on Day 1 of the clash against Sussex. Apart from his knock, another thing which caught everyone's attention was the perfect shot selection by the Indian batter, which is now going viral on social media.

From sweep to ramp shots, Gill portrayed a variety of shots in his course of 91* runs. The batter brilliantly placed a ramp shot over the slip to snatch a six, on Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf's delivery. Later, he effortlessly placed a four over mid-wicket on Bradley Currie's delivery.

https://twitter.com/CountyChamp/status/1574388089824415746?s=20&t=WMaINZ-AFe2I2pUtLb_xzw

Coming to the match, Opting to bat first, Glamorgan had a steady start with opener Edward Byrom departing after scoring 21 runs, with the team's total at 49/1. Skipper David Lloyd was then joined by Gill, who then took the team across the 100-run mark.

The skipper was then dismissed by Sean Hunt, after he had scored 56 runs. Sam Northeast joined hands with Gill and played a brief innings, before getting out at 151/3. Gill, along with Billy Root took Glamorgan's total at 221/3, before the bad light stopped the play and the Stumps for Day 1 were announced.