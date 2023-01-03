India start the year 2023 with a home series against Sri Lanka and it begins with a three-match T20I series. The first match is about to get underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Indian team will have a new look to it with Hardik Pandya leading the team. Ahead of the start of the match, host broadcasters Star Sports showed the cap giving ceremony in the Indian camp, which takes place when players are about to make their debut.

Two players will make their debut for India in this match and both of them go back quite a while. Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill were presented their caps and both will play in T20Is for the first time. Shubman has played Tests and ODIs for India but for Mavi it will be a first experience of wearing the Indian jersey.

Both these players were also teammates at Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. While Shubman went on to win the IPL last season with the Gujarat Titans, Mavi was picked up by Gujarat in the recently held IPL auction for a whopping Rs 6 crore.

This is a fresh start for the Indian team as several players, who were part of the team in T20 World Cup last year, have not been included in the squad.

India were asked to bat first after Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss.

Indian captain Hardik Pandya informed at the toss that Mavi has been included in the playing XI because Arshdeep Singh is not available.

"Excited. Always been excited to play for the country, but obviously leading now makes it more special. Excited to see how this new bunch of guys express themselves. We were going to bat first. Yes this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally. Anyone who comes here we will make sure we'll give them the confidence. Two debutants today - Gill and Mavi. Arshdeep was not available," Hardik said at the toss.

