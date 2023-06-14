Young opening batter Shubman Gill failed to leave a mark in the recently concluded World Test Championship final between India and Australia, where the Pat Cummins-led side emerged as the winners. In both the innings, Gill could only manage to get scores like 13 and 18 as Team India faced a defeat by 209 runs. However, the 23-year-old batter is currently spending a pleasant time in London as he recently met football club Manchester City's players and congratulated them on winning the treble.

Man City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 on Saturday to clinch their maiden Champions League title. Prior to this, they also won Premier League and FA Cup, which completed their treble.

Taking to Twitter, Gill posted some pictures where he can been posing with Man City's striker Erling Haaland and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. "@ManCity congratulations on the Treble," wrote Gill.

Rodri's 68th-minute strike proved enough for City to finally get their hands on club football's biggest trophy, despite having to ride their luck as Inter Milan missed several second-half chances.

Their manager Pep Guardiola has now won the trophy three times as a coach after his previous triumphs with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

Talking about Gill, the opener had to pay a hefty price after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

While the entire Indian team was handed a 100% penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate in the title decider, Gill was given an additional 15% fine on his match fee as he had shown dissent at the third umpire's decision which led to his dismissal in the second innings. Hence, the young opening batter's effective fine would be 115%.

Gill's controversial catch in the second innings against Australia became a big talking point on social media, with many slamming the third umpire for giving the decision in the favour of the bowling team.

The young opener also took a swipe at the third umpire through his social media platforms. The International Cricket Council hence handed an additional fine to Gill.

With AFP inputs