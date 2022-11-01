Shubman Gill dazzled for Punjab as the young opening batter scored a century against Karnataka in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Gill hit 11 fours and nine sixes, racing away to a 55-ball 126, scoring runs at a strike rate of over 229. His efforts helped Punjab in posting a mammoth total of 225/4. Apart from Gill, Anmolpreet Singh also scored a 43-ball 59, while Sanvir Singh played a quickfire cameo of 27 off just 13 balls.

Gill crossed the 100-run mark in just 49 balls.

Gill on Monday was named in India's ODI and T20I squads for the tour of New Zealand.

He was also included in the squad for the Test series against Bangladesh, but didn't find a place in the ODI squad.

Hardik Pandya was named captain for the New Zealand T20Is, while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in ODIs.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were among the senior players who were rested for the tour.

Promoted

However, the two players will return to the squad in the ODIs and Tests against Bangladesh with Rohit resuming his leadership role.

Here's India's squads for tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh.