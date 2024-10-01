Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood was asked an odd question by a journalist in a press conference, which required Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) media manager to step in. The Pakistan team has been under intense scrutiny and has received criticism off late, particularly after a 2-0 Test series loss at home to Bangladesh. However, such was the question posed to Shan Masood, that PCB's media manager Sami ul Hasan decided that it was a step too far, and gave a firm warning to the journalist in question.

"One final request - in a humble manner - Pakistan's captain is sitting here. You can definitely ask questions, but please show respect," said ul Hasan in a firm tone.

He singled out the journalist in his message.

"That's not the appropriate way of asking a Pakistan captain the question that you asked," ul Hasan added.

PCB Director of Media and Communication, Sami ul Hasan, scolded Javed Iqbal, the journalist who misbehaved with Shan Masood, and asked him to show respect. pic.twitter.com/dS1lKCJHoR — (@CallMeSheri1) September 30, 2024

What was asked to Shan Masood?

With Pakistan struggling for form and a home series against England coming up next, the journalist called for 'self-reflection' from Shan Masood.

"You say that as long as you're given the opportunity (to play and captain Pakistan), you will continue. But doesn't your conscience and self-respect ever tell you that you're losing, not being able to perform, quit and leave?" the journalist had asked Masood

It appeared that Masood was instructed by the media manager to not answer the question and move on to the next one.

@TheRealPCB this journalist is The Man of the press conference

Fans k Dil ki BAAT krdi pic.twitter.com/hCV2lv994L — Agenda Girl (@agenda_girl021) September 30, 2024

Pakistan lost a Test against Bangladesh for the first time in their history in August. In fact, Pakistan have not won their 10 previous Test matches at home, in a streak that stretches back to March 2022.

In that period, Pakistan have lost home Test series to Australia, England and Bangladesh.

Masood took over captaincy of the Test team in November 2023, after Babar Azam's resignation. Under him, Pakistan have been whitewashed 3-0 in Australia, and 2-0 at home by Bangladesh, winning only one series in Sri Lanka.