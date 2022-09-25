The running-out of Charlie Dean by Deepti Sharma at the non-striker's end in the third and final ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday has attracted some polarising opinions. In the 44th over, Deepti ran-out Dean as she was backing up too far ahead before the ball was released from the hand, and in the end, India ended up winning the match by 16 runs. This mode of dismissal has always attracted some contrasting opinions and it is no surprise that some of the England cricketers were in mood to accept this wicket.

England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings took to Twitter, to say: "There's surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable? Just not cricket."

However, it was Alex Hales' reply that has now gone viral, as he seemed to have justified this mode of dismissal, saying it is not difficult for the batters to leave their crease till the ball is released.

"It shouldn't be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand," he tweeted.

England pacer James Anderson was left fuming with this mode of dismissal and he made his displeasure known on Twitter. He wrote: "Will never understand why players feel the need to do this. Is she stealing ground."

Will never understand why players feel the need to do this. Is she stealing ground? pic.twitter.com/KJi1Rgzmdi — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

It is important to note that earlier this month, the ICC announced certain changes to the playing conditions.

Regarding "running out of the non-striker", the ICC stated: " The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a Run out from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'Run out' section."

Dean, who was the last England wicket to fall, was devastated, walking away in tears after shaking hands with the Indian players.

She had walked in with the score at 65/7 as England chased 170, and put on a 38-run stand with skipper Amy Jones. Even after Jones was dismissed, Dean kept going and even as Kate Cross fell to the retiring Jhulan Goswami, she kept England's hopes alive.

But Deepti's run-out meant India gave Jhulan Goswami a winning farewell match and also a historic series sweep.