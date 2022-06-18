Lalit Modi, the first-ever chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), made a huge suggestion to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the growth of women's cricket in India during an exclusive interview with NDTV. Modi suggested that the BCCI should "make it mandatory" for all IPL franchises to have a women's team, so as to be able to hold a full-fledged Women's IPL. While the BCCI has recently announced plans to start a Women's IPL from next year, nothing formal has been announced yet and currently, the board hosts the three-team Women's T20 Challenge during the IPL season.

"I didn't see much of IPL women's games this year (Women's T20 Challenge), but I think one of the biggest things they should do is make it mandatory for an IPL franchise to have a women's team," Lalit Modi told NDTV.

"If an IPL franchise owner is able to have a women's team, you'll see the bench strength in Indian women's cricket go up. You'll see investment in women's cricket by owners who are already making good money now," he said.

"It's probably the only league in the world where every team makes money. Apart from the two new teams, every team is in profits," Modi claimed.

He was also happy about women's cricket being introduced in the Commonwealth Games coming up later this year.

"Amazing step. It's a big boost to the women's game and I am really glad," Modi said.

Lalit Modi was the first chairman and commissioner of the IPL. He was instrumental in running the league from 2008 till 2010. He was also a vice-president of the BCCI from 2005-10.