The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi recently opened the door for left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir to come out of international retirement and play for the country again. Sethi, who has replaced Ramiz Raja as the PCB chief, has said in an interview that the board would have no objection if Amir wants to come out of retirement. "Amir has been a very good performer for Pakistan and we have no problems if he wants to make himself available for selection again," he said of the pacer who was banned for five years for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010.

Now, Inzamam-ul-Haq has also backed Mohammad Amir for a comeback. "Mohammad Amir is a good player, no doubt. If his fitness is good and if he wants to play and does well at domestic, then he should be considered for national selection for sure," Inzamam was quoted as saying by Indian Express to reporters.

Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja recently lashed out at Amir for his critical tweets about Pakistan cricket and said he would never have allowed him to play for Pakistan again.

Since Sethi took over and appointed Shahid Afridi as interim chief selector, batter, Sharjeel Khan has been called up in the list of probables for the coming one-day series at home against New Zealand. Sharjeel also served a ban and fine for his involvement in spot fixing in the Pakistan Super League but he has also been given a second chance.

Amir had congratulated Najam Sethi as soon as he replaced Ramiz and said the right person had taken over affairs of cricket board.

He also accused Ramiz of not listening to others and having a what is say is right attitude.

Amir told the media that he has not yet decided when to come out of retirement but sources close to him said the pacer only wants to play in white ball formats for Pakistan and will not take back his decision to retire from Test cricket.

(With PTI inputs)

