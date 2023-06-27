The song 'Pasoori Nu' from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming movie 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' has garnered mixed feelings from fans on social media. While some were happy with Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar's rendition of the global hit, several users were left disappointed with the song which was originally sung by the Pakistani duo of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The internet was quickly filled with memes regarding the song and various users came up with hilarious comments about the new version. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also reacted to the song and his Twitter post has gone viral.

"Aye ki pasoori paayi ay," Akhtar tweeted. It roughly translates to - "What conflict have they created?".

Aye ki pasoori paayi ay. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 27, 2023

The countdown for the 2023 ODI World Cup has begun, with India set to host the quadrennial tournament, hoping to end their trophy drought. However, there remain a number of other teams that are more than capable of lifting the title, one of them is the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team. In fact, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels it could be an India vs Pakistan final in the showpiece event. If that happens, Akhtar wants Pakistan to go the distance and avenge the 2011 result.

"I want an India vs Pakistan final, whether they are playing in Mumbai or Ahmedabad," Akhtar told Sports Tak.

"2011ka badla lena hai is baar (Want to avenge the loss of 2011 semifinal)," he added.

India will take on Pakistan in the early stages of the competition in Ahmedabad on October 15.