Pakistan's express fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has said he could have reached 400 Test wickets had he played under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan. One of the most feared pacers of his generation, Shoaib, who took 178 wickets in 46 Tests, retired from international cricket during the 2011 World Cup in India amid reported differences with then captain Shahid Afridi. Appearing on a Geo TV show, Shoaib said pointed out that he had taken more than 400 wickets in first-class cricket before suggesting that playing under his dream captain Imran Khan could have made a significant difference.

"If I had played earlier under the fiery leadership of Imran Khan I would have learnt a lot and I would have taken 400 wickets in Test cricket,” said the 51-year-old.

Shoaib made his Test debut against the West Indies in Rawalpindi, his hometown.

At the time, Pakistan captain Wasim Akram had expressed reservations about handing the young pacer his debut, believing the timing was not right.

The relationship between the two fast bowlers remained complicated over the years, with moments of both admiration and friction.

Their bowling partnership also produced some memorable performances, particularly during Pakistan's 1999 tour of India and later at the 1999 World Cup in England, where Pakistan finished runners-up to Australia in the final at Lord's.

Shoaib also spoke about the physical damage he suffered because of his career which lasted from 1997-2011.

The former pacer also reflected on the punishing routine he followed to keep himself fit and recover from injuries.

“I had to wake up three hours before everyone else. I had to cycle first, then go to the gym. My knees would get jammed and lock up.

"I would have fluid drained from them, apply medication, and ice them," said the 51-year-old who also took 247 wickets in 163 ODIs and 21 wickets in 15 T20Is.

"Then I would go somewhere and bowl in a match, and after that, it would take me another five hours to recover. That was my life.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri